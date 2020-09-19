Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.40.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education has a one year low of $87.80 and a one year high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

