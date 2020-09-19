STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAUHY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SAUHY opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

