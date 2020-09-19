Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,751 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker worth $46,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $206.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

