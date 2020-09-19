Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 11,688 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $699,409.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,622,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,074,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $925,392.57.

On Friday, July 10th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,975,054.90.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,079.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $63.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

