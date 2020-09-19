Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $159.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $569,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,600 in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.