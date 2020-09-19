T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 10.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 72.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 38.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $110.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

