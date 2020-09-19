Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.33 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

