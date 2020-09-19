TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of TE Connectivity worth $51,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 737,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,388 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 83.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,093,000 after acquiring an additional 68,161 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -318.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on TEL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

