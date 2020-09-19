Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 8,384 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Amedisys worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 51.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $152,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $3,002,657. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Amedisys stock opened at $233.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

