Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of Integra Lifesciences worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,554.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

