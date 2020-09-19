Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $36.03 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

