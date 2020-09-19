Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $336.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $616,554.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,172.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

