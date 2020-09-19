Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $242.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.40. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

