Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 54,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,490,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

