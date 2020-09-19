Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $4,676,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,132,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,493,197. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

