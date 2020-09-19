Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.30% of Coherus Biosciences worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $966,847.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,647.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,997 shares of company stock worth $1,337,447. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

