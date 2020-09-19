Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

CACC opened at $319.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.12. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.58, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,776,342 shares in the company, valued at $787,949,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,329 shares of company stock worth $13,529,755. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

