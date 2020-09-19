Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.90 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Wingstop worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,808,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 95.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,675,000 after purchasing an additional 640,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wingstop by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 774,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WING. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

