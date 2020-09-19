Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $463.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.28. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total transaction of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

