Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.42 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 244.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,986 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Lamb Weston by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

