Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.55 Million Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

