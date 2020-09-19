Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $4,766,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $3,150,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $8,013,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $1,916,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,771. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

