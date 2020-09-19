Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $391.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.