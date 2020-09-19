Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.95 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.52.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $212.39 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $224.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

