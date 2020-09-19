Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.14 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 155.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $741,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

