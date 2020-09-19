Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 254.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.