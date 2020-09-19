Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.56 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 646.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.