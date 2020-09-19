Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 317.1% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,268 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.