Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $4.50 Million in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Twilio by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 69.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 796.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

TWLO opened at $225.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $288.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $7,511,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,743 shares of company stock valued at $39,860,089 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

