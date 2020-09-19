Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

