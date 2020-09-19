Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,425 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 724.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

Black Knight stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

