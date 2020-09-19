Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,064 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,701 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 48,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Argus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

PXD stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

