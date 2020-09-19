Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.80.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $341.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

