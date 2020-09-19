Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $594,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

