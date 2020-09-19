Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 16,064 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.12% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “add” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $27,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,953.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,096,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $527,682. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.