Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 95,868 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,868 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.20% of Commscope worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Commscope by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commscope by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Commscope by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Commscope by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commscope by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. Commscope’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commscope in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

