Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,759 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after buying an additional 1,781,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 1,150,277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 122.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 1,048,987 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 81.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 370,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 323,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.