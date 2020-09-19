Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of General Motors by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 231,885 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 47.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,301,000 after acquiring an additional 958,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 25.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of GM opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

