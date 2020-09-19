Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $308.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.54. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,929.25 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.