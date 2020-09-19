Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 673,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $67.85 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

