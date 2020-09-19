Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 11,050 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,364 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 920,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

EXC stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

