Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 15,100 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,117,000 after buying an additional 4,988,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after buying an additional 4,828,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

