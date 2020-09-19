Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,850 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,305.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Moody’s by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $280.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.58 and a 200 day moving average of $260.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $3,386,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $7,033,353. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

