Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,246 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in TopBuild by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.85. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

