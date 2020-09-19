Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 48.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,278,000 after buying an additional 1,210,263 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $48,480,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,935,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,401,000 after purchasing an additional 332,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $62.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.