Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,800 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

