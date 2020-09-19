Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 35,770 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 67.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,770 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

BIIB stock opened at $274.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $219.70 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

