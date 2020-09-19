Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,750 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $105,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $124,117.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,059.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,308 shares of company stock valued at $43,618,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

