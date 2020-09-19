Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,200 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,412,000 after buying an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,813 shares of company stock worth $16,212,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

