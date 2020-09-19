Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 55,858 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,858 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

